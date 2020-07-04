DA orders release of woman arrested in Wednesday shooting death; investigation ongoing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Madison woman arrested Thursday in the shooting death of her ex-boyfriend was released from jail Friday after the Dane County district attorney said she likely acted in self-defense.

Heaven Grant, 22, was released from the Dane County Jail early Friday evening, Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jessamy Torres said.

Grant was arrested on a tentative charge of first-degree reckless homicide after turning herself in to detectives investigating at the scene of Wednesday’s North Side shooting.

According to police, Grant said she had recently broken up with the 25-year-old man, whose name had not been released by authorities, and that he had followed her into the parking lot of the East Bluff condominiums, where they exchanged words. Grant told police she shot the man as he got into her car.

Grant said she drove away, and the man ended up back in the car he had been riding in with at least one other person, police said. The driver of that car stopped in the 400 block of North Sherman Avenue after seeing firefighters in the area and going to them for medical help. Police said they found the man dead inside the car.

District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said Friday that he asked the Dane County Sheriff’s Office to release Grant without bail while the investigation continues.