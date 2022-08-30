Cyclists warned of booby traps on busy Southwest Side commuter path

A Dane County cyclist is warning others to be alert after finding booby traps set on a popular commuter path on Madison’s Southwest Side.

Gregg Goldstein of Verona was crossing the bridge shortly before 5 a.m. Friday when he was clotheslined. He remembers seeing his headlight reflect off something a split second before he hit the ground at about 15 mph.

“It’s pitch black,” he said. “You see something and a millisecond later you’re picking yourself up off the pavement.”

Goldstein, 52, said he instinctively got back on his bike before doubling back to see what had caused him to crash. Tied to fence posts about 5 feet off the ground he found pieces of an HDMI cable.

“The cord broke,” he said. “My neck did not.”

Friday afternoon he told a coworker who urged him to call the police.

“I think I was in shock,” Goldstein said.

On Monday morning Goldstein rode across the bridge “at a crawl” and found a cord in roughly the same place. This time he saw it in time and took it down.

He found a third cord on Tuesday morning.

Goldstein said each cord was four to five feet off the ground and well secured to fence posts near the north end of the bridge.

“I believe the same person did all three based on the tying,” he said.

Similar booby-traps have killed and seriously injured cyclists and snowmobilers elsewhere, resulting in fines, civil suits and criminal convictions in many cases.

Goldstein said he reported the second incident to police but has not heard whether they have any leads. A police spokesperson did not immediately respond Tuesday to questions about the case.

Goldstein has also posted warnings on a Facebook group for Madison cyclists. He has a mark on the left side of his neck and said he’s bruised from his hip to shoulder but expects to recover.