Culver’s employee thwarts robbery attempt by closing drive-thru window, Janesville police say

A Culver’s employee thwarted a robbery attempt by closing a drive-thru window on the would-be robber Thursday night, Janesville police reported.

At about 7:20 p.m. Thursday, police were sent to Culver’s, 2633 Milton Ave., on a report of an attempted robbery, Sgt. Nicholas Drout said in a statement.

A male drove up to the drive-thru window and passed a note demanding money, then drove off in an unknown direction when the window was shut, Drout said.

The suspect was described as a heavy-set white male driving a red, 4-door Jeep with a hard top and no license plates.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-757-2244. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-758-3636 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.