Milwaukee slain officer officer Matthew Rittner, AP photo

This undated photo provided by the Milwaukee Police Department shows officer Matthew Rittner. The 17-year police veteran was shot and killed as he served a warrant on Milwaukee's south side Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, becoming the city's third officer to be killed in the line of duty in eight months, officials said.

 Milwaukee Police Department via AP

A Cudahy bakery raises nearly $22,000 for the family of Milwaukee police officer Matthew Rittner, who was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 6, according to media reports.

Jen Clark, the owner of Jen’s Sweet Treats, donated her store's sales for Feb. 12 to Rittner’s family and that totaled $21,599.

Clark’s shop had received more than $10,000 in pre-orders for the fundraiser and sold out of its bakery items by the early afternoon on Feb. 12, WTMJ reported.

Ritter died at Froedtert Hospital after being shot while he and other officers served a warrant on someone suspected of illegally selling firearms and drugs, who fired on officers and was later arrested.

Clark also held a fundraiser last year when officer Michael Michalski died, she's created Easter baskets for hospitalized children, and raised and donated $20,000 for the Honor Flight Program over the past three years, WISN reported.

FOX6 also did a story on the fundraiser.

