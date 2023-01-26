Crushed beer cans found under windshield in man’s OWI arrest, Madison police say

Crushed beer cans were found under the windshield during a man’s OWI arrest early Wednesday, Madison police reported.
Officers pulled the driver over around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West Gilman Street and North Henry Street, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
Witnesses reported the man was yelling threats and driving recklessly, Fryer said.
The man, Kristopher K. Whitaker, 38, was arrested for first-offense OWI and disorderly conduct, Fryer said.
