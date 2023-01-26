 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Crushed beer cans found under windshield in man’s OWI arrest, Madison police say

Police lights siren squad car generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Crushed beer cans were found under the windshield during a man’s OWI arrest early Wednesday, Madison police reported.

Officers pulled the driver over around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West Gilman Street and North Henry Street, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Witnesses reported the man was yelling threats and driving recklessly, Fryer said.

The man, Kristopher K. Whitaker, 38, was arrested for first-offense OWI and disorderly conduct, Fryer said.

Fave 5: Reporter Lucas Robinson's top stories of 2022

For me, 2022 was a year full of investigative stories, the midterm election and of course, the Dane County Jail project. 

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Clever cat uses video doorbell to get back inside house

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics