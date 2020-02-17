Crowbar-wielding man arrested after attacking couple at North Side McDonald’s, Madison police say

A crowbar-wielding man was arrested after attacking a couple inside a North Side McDonald’s on Sunday morning, Madison police reported.

A couple who were visiting Madison from Massachusetts were headed to the Dane County Regional Airport when they stopped at McDonald’s, 2901 Dryden Drive, about 7:30 a.m. Sunday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

A man later identified as Kejuan T. Hill of Madison suddenly attacked the woman, who was seated, punching her multiple times, DeSpain said.

When the man came to her aid, Hill brandished a crowbar and struck him in the head. As the man and Hill struggled, an elderly disabled man tackled Hill, DeSpain said.

By coincidence, two Madison police officers were arriving at McDonald’s for coffee and they took Hill into custody, DeSpain said, and Hill was jailed on outstanding warrants and tentative charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

The visiting couple were treated for injuries and rushed to the airport, DeSpain said, adding that it is unknown what prompted Hill to attack them.