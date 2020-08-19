Cross Plains homeowner finds three people in garage, fires shot in the air during break-in

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A homeowner in the village of Cross Plains found three unidentified individuals in the garage early Wednesday during what appeared to be an attempted robbery.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office responded to the home on Lewis Street at around 2:14 a.m. after the three people opened the garage door using a garage door opening they found in an unlocked vehicle outside, sheriff's office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said.

After the homeowner found them, the three people fled on foot to a black Toyota Highlander and left the area. Schaffer said the homeowner used a handgun to fire one shot in the air as they were fleeing, and they returned fire. The sheriff's Crime Scene Unit is still determining how many shots were fired in all.

The Toyota Highlander, which was previously listed as stolen out of the town of Middleton, was later found. Schaffer said before it was found that it was last seen in Fitchburg after the attempted robbery, where the suspects fled the area when Fitchburg police attempted to stop the car.