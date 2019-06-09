A Cross Plains home was determined to be "a total loss" after a fire destroyed the house early Sunday morning.
When officers and fire fighters arrived at the 3107 Hillside Drive home at around 2:10 a.m., the residents were found outside of the building, all of them safe, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office. The home-owners did not have any pets.
Visible flames were coming up out of the roof of the building, police reported. The fire, which police said did not appear suspicious, was extinguished in around an hour.
Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with fire departments from Cross Plains, Dane, Black Earth, Mazomanie and the city of Middleton assisted on the scene.