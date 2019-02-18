We've heard of smash and grab burglaries but smash and tow is a bit unusual.
That's what happened early Sunday morning at an East Side gas station, when burglars tried to pull an ATM out of the business by yanking it out with a tow rope attached to a van.
The burglars were unsuccessful.
Madison police went to Phillips 66 gas station, 902 Atlas Ave., at about 3:50 a.m. Sunday when a burglar alarm went off.
Officers found the front door had been breached and the ATM was the target.
Police released a surveillance video image of the suspect van on Monday, but the case remains under investigation by the burglary crimes unit.
Anyone with information about the attempted burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.