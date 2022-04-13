Criminal complaint: Drug deal, gunfight preceded East Side Madison murder

The murder of a 24-year-old Madison man in November started with a drug deal and ended with a gunfight, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday.
Although details and a motive remain sketchy in the Nov. 17 shooting death of Eric A. Ranson, investigators say Ranson was killed after a friend, Justin J. Burage, said he persuaded Ranson to come out of his East Side home just after midnight to sell him $40 worth of marijuana. When he did, gunfire erupted between him and two or three other people.
Chabris E. Link, 32, of Chicago, is now charged with first-degree intentional homicide, while Burage, 33, of Madison. faces the same charge but as a party to the crime. Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer did not immediately respond to an email asking whether the investigation into the case remains open and police believe there are more suspects.
The five-page complaint in the case was filed Friday but sealed after a judge agreed publicity about the charges could put Link, Burage and police in danger or spur the suspects to flee.
It says Ranson was in the unit he rented in a duplex in the 3500 block of Home Avenue when Burage arrived to buy the marijuana and called Ranson to ask him to come outside to make the deal, although Ranson wanted Burage to come to the home.
Burage told investigators that he bought the marijuana and the two had a short conversation, and as Burage started to drive away he heard gunshots.
Surveillance video from the scene, however, showed Ranson leave his home with a handgun and approach an SUV on the street before two people in front of the home who appeared to have been waiting for him opened fire, according to the complaint. Ranson fires back as he falls backward, the complaint says, and a person can be seen firing at Ranson from the right.
Ranson was found by police just inside his front door with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead about a half hour later at the hospital. Investigators found money, damage to the home's porch, a black Smith & Wesson M&P 40 handgun, and multiple 9mm and 40mm shell casings at the scene.
Receipts found in Link's BMW SUV, cellphone data and surveillance video place him in Madison on Nov. 16 and 17, according to the complaint, and he was treated for a gunshot wound to his leg at Swedish American Hospital in Rockford, Illinois, on Nov. 17, when he identified himself to police as his brother and falsely claimed he'd been shot while on the interstate. He was arrested Jan. 27 in an abandoned residence in Chicago where a 9mm handgun was found, the complaint says.
Burage was arrested Tuesday on Madison's East Side, Fryer said, and Link was arrested in Ranson's killing Monday in Chicago.
Ranson had felony convictions in Dane County for theft and possession of THC in 2021.
Burage has five other open felony cases in Wisconsin for charges ranging from bail jumping to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Link has two other open felony cases in Dane County for armed robbery, recklessly endangering safety and other charges.
