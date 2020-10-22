Crews work nearly 30 minutes to extricate man who rear-ended truck in town of Deerfield, authorities say

Fire crews worked for nearly 30 minutes to extricate a man who rear-ended a truck in the town of Deerfield on Tuesday afternoon, authorities reported.
The 3-vehicle crash happened about 1 p.m. on Highway 12 at Clearview Road when a grain hauler and a delivery truck were stopped at a temporary stop light used for highway construction, Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.
A VW Jetta driven by Michael Mount, 48, of Cambridge, failed to stop or slow down and drove into the back of the Freightliner delivery truck, becoming wedged underneath it while pushing it into the back of the grain truck, Schaffer said.
Fire crews worked for nearly 30 minutes to extricate Mount from the Jetta and he was taken to UW Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, while the truck drivers, 56 and 54, were treated at the scene and released, Schaffer said.
Mount will receive citations for operating after suspension and inattentive driving, Schaffer said.
The highway was closed to traffic for about 90 minutes while emergency responders worked on the scene and cleared the road of debris.
Multiple shootings top recent notable crimes in Madison area
Man injured, residence hit in 3 shootings, Madison police say
SUV shot at after driver gestures at stolen vehicle traveling recklessly on East Side, Madison police say
Man charged with North Side murder pleads guilty to lesser homicide
Wisconsin sees another COVID-19 outbreak in prison system
Middleton police identify man facing 3rd OWI after crashing into St. Bernard Catholic Church
Accused Kenosha protest shooter Kyle Rittenhouse won't face charges in Illinois
Madison man arrested, woman injured after Downtown crash involving 7 vehicles
Wisconsin Dells man charged in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Pair of shootings on Madison's North and East sides leave at least 1 injured
Man hospitalized in Middleton stabbing, suspect in custody, police say
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.