Crews work nearly 30 minutes to extricate man who rear-ended truck in town of Deerfield, authorities say

Fire crews worked for nearly 30 minutes to extricate a man who rear-ended a truck in the town of Deerfield on Tuesday afternoon, authorities reported.

The 3-vehicle crash happened about 1 p.m. on Highway 12 at Clearview Road when a grain hauler and a delivery truck were stopped at a temporary stop light used for highway construction, Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

A VW Jetta driven by Michael Mount, 48, of Cambridge, failed to stop or slow down and drove into the back of the Freightliner delivery truck, becoming wedged underneath it while pushing it into the back of the grain truck, Schaffer said.

Fire crews worked for nearly 30 minutes to extricate Mount from the Jetta and he was taken to UW Hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, while the truck drivers, 56 and 54, were treated at the scene and released, Schaffer said.

Mount will receive citations for operating after suspension and inattentive driving, Schaffer said.

The highway was closed to traffic for about 90 minutes while emergency responders worked on the scene and cleared the road of debris.