A motorcyclist suffered severe head injuries Saturday on the East Side after a crash with a woman who was driving a car while under the influence, police said.
The 47-year-old woman was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, causing great bodily harm, according to Madison Police.
Sgt. Paul Jacobsen said the motorcyclist, a 41-year-old man, was traveling Westbound on Aberg Avenue when the woman pulled out in front of him at Packers Avenue, causing "a significant crash." The incident occurred around 9:20 p.m.
The man, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown over the car. He was taken to the hospital.
The woman was taken to jail.