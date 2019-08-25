Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo crop
State Journal

A motorcyclist suffered severe head injuries Saturday on the East Side after a crash with a woman who was driving a car while under the influence, police said.  

The 47-year-old woman was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, causing great bodily harm, according to Madison Police.

Sgt. Paul Jacobsen said the motorcyclist, a 41-year-old man, was traveling Westbound on Aberg Avenue when the woman pulled out in front of him at Packers Avenue, causing "a significant crash." The incident occurred around 9:20 p.m. 

The man, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown over the car. He was taken to the hospital. 

The woman was taken to jail. 

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

