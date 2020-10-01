Crash victim hopes multi-million dollar settlement will make people think before driving drunk

She said she's been told that going back to any job would be "challenging."

Her husband's death, she said, "was very difficult to process. It was surreal."

But it was also difficult for her grown daughters, she said, because they had told her about Kevin's death while she was in the hospital after the crash.

"And shortly after that I'd be asking them the same thing," she said. "Is Kevin OK? So multiple times they had been telling me that Kevin was no longer here. And that was really hard on them."

Because of an ongoing criminal case, in which Hanley, 48, of Sun Prairie, faces several charges that include homicide by drunken driving, the civil settlement does not contain an admission of wrongdoing by Hanley. He also did not answer questions for a deposition in the civil matter, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Hanley's civil lawyers referred questions to lawyers representing him in the criminal matter, who did not immediately comment.

