 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Crash temporarily closes eastbound Beltline in Madison, authorities say

Beltline crash.jpg

A crash on the Beltline was caused major traffic backups early Saturday evening. 

 DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

A crash Saturday closed down the eastbound lanes of the Beltline for about an hour, according to authorities. 

It's unclear whether anyone was injured, but Madison police said there were no-life threatening injuries in the crash. 

Madison police responded around 4:20 p.m. to the crash at Todd Drive, according to the 911 Center and the state Department of Transportation. Drivers were temporarily rerouted. By 5:15 p.m., the lanes were reopened, the transportation department said. 

The 911 call was reported as a two-vehicle crash, but the 911 Center said that information is preliminary. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics