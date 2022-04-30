Crash temporarily closes eastbound Beltline in Madison, authorities say

A crash Saturday closed down the eastbound lanes of the Beltline for about an hour, according to authorities.

It's unclear whether anyone was injured, but Madison police said there were no-life threatening injuries in the crash.

Madison police responded around 4:20 p.m. to the crash at Todd Drive, according to the 911 Center and the state Department of Transportation. Drivers were temporarily rerouted. By 5:15 p.m., the lanes were reopened, the transportation department said.

The 911 call was reported as a two-vehicle crash, but the 911 Center said that information is preliminary.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.