Crash temporarily closes eastbound Beltline in Madison, authorities say

A crash Saturday closed down the eastbound lanes of the Beltline for about an hour, according to authorities.
It's unclear whether anyone was injured, but Madison police said there were no-life threatening injuries in the crash.
Madison police responded around 4:20 p.m. to the crash at Todd Drive, according to the 911 Center and the state Department of Transportation. Drivers were temporarily rerouted. By 5:15 p.m., the lanes were reopened, the transportation department said.
The 911 call was reported as a two-vehicle crash, but the 911 Center said that information is preliminary.
