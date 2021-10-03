 Skip to main content
Crash outside of Middleton kills three
Three people are dead after a fiery crash Saturday night outside Middleton.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle going east on West Mineral Point Road at around 10:15 rear-ended another vehicle near Karls Court, sending that vehicle into a farm field south of Mineral Point. The vehicle became engulfed in flames and the three people inside died.

The other vehicle ended up in a ditch north of Mineral Point and its driver was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. No one else was in that vehicle.

The crash, which shut down Mineral Point for about seven hours, remains under investigation. The names of those involved were not immediately released.

