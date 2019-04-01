A three-vehicle, nearly head-on crash on Interstate 94 near Cottage Grove late Sunday morning left a teenager dead and several others injured, the State Patrol said.
A Ford Focus and Honda Pilot were traveling west when they both lost control shortly after 11 a.m., according to the State Patrol. The Honda crossed the median and struck an eastbound Toyota Highlander, killing a 17-year-old female passenger from Shorewood.
It’s unclear what caused the drivers of the two vehicles to lose control.
Another 17-year-old female passenger in the Toyota, also from Shorewood, was taken to UW Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Toyota’s driver and a third passenger, a 23-year-old woman from Manitowoc and a 23-year-old Shorewood man, were taken to UW Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the State Patrol said.
The drivers of the Honda Pilot, a 42-year-old Madison man, and Ford Focus, a 23-year-old Hartland man, had non-life threatening injuries.
Names of the victims had not been released pending notification of family.
The crash at mile marker 243.6 initially closed all eastbound Interstate 94 lanes. The left lane was reopened, but authorities kept the right two lanes closed for about 3.5 hours to investigate the crash, the State Patrol said.