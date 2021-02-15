Crash of semis closed eastbound I-90/94 near Portage for hours Saturday, 2 injured in towing mishap, police say

Two people were injured in a crash of semis that closed Interstate 90/94 eastbound near Portage for hours on Saturday, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

Just before noon on Saturday, the State Patrol responded to a crash on I-90/94 eastbound near mile post 103.8, Sgt. James Sawyer said in a report.

A preliminary investigation found that traffic had slowed for a vehicle that had driven off into the ditch, but an eastbound semi unit failed to slow for the traffic queue and jack-knifed, crashing into a slowed semi ahead of it, Sawyer said.

The rear semi-trailer ruptured and spilled its cargo across the lanes of eastbound I-90/94, and both semis suffered disabling damage, leading to an hours-long closure of eastbound I-90/94 and detour of traffic while the semis and cargo were removed, Sawyer said.

At about 6:20 p.m., a wrecker was towing one of the semis eastbound on I-90/94 when it drove under the Highway 33 overpass and a portion of the vehicle struck the underside of the bridge. Both occupants of the wrecker were injured and the bridge sustained damage, Sawyer said.

Eastbound I-90/94 was closed for removal of the vehicles and the Highway 33 bridge was closed so an inspector could verify its integrity, Sawyer said.