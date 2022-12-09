Crash near Dickeyville closes Highway 151 for 4 hours, authorities say

Southbound Highway 151 in Grant County was closed for four hours and a 39-year-old Colorado man suffered life-threatening injuries after two semi-trailers collided north of Dickeyville early Friday.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office said Yonos Abraham, of Aurora, Colorado, was traveling north on 151 near Hill Climb Road in his company's 2019 Freightliner, pulling a 53-foot box trailer, when he decided at around 6 a.m to pass another semi in the left lane and lost control due to the rain and snow.

The semi jackknifed, crossed the median into the southbound lanes and was hit on its driver's side by a 2022 Freightliner that was also pulling a 53-foot-box trailer and was being driven by Marc Shaner, 61, of Watertown, the Sheriff's Office said.

The crash blocked both lanes of southbound 151.

Abraham was taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa, with life-threatening injuries and then to Iowa City for further treatment. Shaner was taken to Mercy Hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic was re-routed through Dickeyville while the highway was closed.