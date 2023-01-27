 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Crash near Beloit closes I-39-90 in both directions

Interstate blocked

This is the view of the crash site on I-39-90 north of Beloit. 

A crash on Interstate 39-90 near Beloit will block all lanes in both directions for more than two hours, the State Patrol said.

No details about the crash were immediately available, but the State Patrol said it received reports at 12:31 p.m. of a multi-vehicle crash near mile marker 181, which according to the state Department of Transportation would put the location about two miles north of the Shopiere Road exit at Beloit. 

One injury was reported. 

When troopers arrived they found the interstate blocked in both directions. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. 

It is believed that snow, ice and whiteout conditions were factors in the initial crash, the State Patrol said.

The State Patrol said southbound traffic is being diverted from the interstate at Highway 11, while northbound traffic is being diverted at Shopiere Road. 

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Moment famed Dorset Cliffs collapse in U.K.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics