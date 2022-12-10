Crash into pole knocked out power to Southwest Side homes, Madison police say

A vehicle crashed into an electrical pole and knocked out power to several homes on the Southwest Side early Friday morning, Madison police reported.
The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. Friday in the 5100 block of Raymond Road, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
MGE responded to repair the damage and restore power, while police helped with traffic control due to the downed power lines, Fryer said.
No injuries were reported and no enforcement action was listed as the investigation is continuing, Fryer said.
