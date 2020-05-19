Crash into cement block in parking lot leads to 5th OWI charge against Fitchburg man, authorities say

-
A Fitchburg man is facing his fifth OWI charge after crashing into a cement block in a town of Albion parking lot early Tuesday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
At 12:20am, Dane County deputies, the State Patrol and Edgerton police responded to a report of a one-vehicle, non-injury crash at the Edgerton Oasis, 568 Haugen Rd in the town of Albion, Sgt. Mike Ziesch said in a statement.
The vehicle had been driving around the parking lot when it struck a large cement block in the parking lot prior to getting stuck in a wet grassy area on the property, Ziesch said.
Lawrence Talley, 55, was jailed on a tentative charge of his fifth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Jeff Richgels
Online Reporter/Producer for Wisconsin State Journal
