Crash closes westbound lanes of Highway 30 at Fair Oaks

A roll-over crash Saturday afternoon closed the westbound lanes of Highway 30 at Fair Oaks Avenue, Madison police said.
The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, police said. Three EMS crews were called to the scene to treat injuries along with fire crews.
Additional information on injuries was not available.
The highway was reopened about 5:40 p.m.
Art of the Everyday: A recap of May in photos from Wisconsin State Journal photographers
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.