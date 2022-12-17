 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crash closes westbound lanes of Highway 30 at Fair Oaks

EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

A roll-over crash Saturday afternoon closed the westbound lanes of Highway 30 at Fair Oaks Avenue, Madison police said.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, police said. Three EMS crews were called to the scene to treat injuries along with fire crews. 

Additional information on injuries was not available.

The highway was reopened about 5:40 p.m.

