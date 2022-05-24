Crash closes westbound University Avenue at West Beltline, authorities say

A crash Tuesday morning closed westbound University Avenue at the West Beltline interchange in Middleton, authorities reported.

The crash that happened about 7:10 a.m. also closed the eastbound off-ramp from the Beltline (Highway 12/18) to University Avenue (Highway 14), but the eastbound lanes of the Beltline are open, the Dane County 911 Center told the State Journal.

The blockage was expected to last an hour, according to a notice from the state Department of Transportation.

The rear-end crash involved a four-door sedan and a pickup truck in the westbound lanes of University Avenue at the bottom of the eastbound Beltline off-ramp.

This story will be updated.

