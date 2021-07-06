 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crash closes all lanes of I-39/90 near Janesville for 2nd day in a row
alert top story

Crash closes all lanes of I-39/90 near Janesville for 2nd day in a row

Janesville traffic cam.jpg

All lanes of I-39/90 near Janesville were closed for several hours Tuesday. 

 DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

All lanes of Interstate 39/90 near Janesville were blocked Tuesday afternoon because of a crash, the second major crash on the interstate in two days. 

The crash happened 1:40 p.m. at Mt. Zion Avenue, and closed both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-39/90 for a little less than two hours, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. No information on injuries has been released. 

Footage captured by a Tesla's camera shows the aftermath of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 41 on Wednesday. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said it was responding to "a series of multi-vehicle accidents" spanning a stretch of the interstate from Highway 60 to Highway 28. Video credit: William Van Aacken

By 3:30 p.m., the department reopened some northbound lanes, but all southbound lanes were still closed. Traffic was being rerouted to Highway 14. 

The Janesville Police Department said at 3:40 p.m. that it expects the reroute to last another four to six hours. Police are investigating the crash. 

The previous major crash, also near Janesville, happened less than 30 hours prior when a multi-vehicle crash resulted in a semi-truck engulfed in flames and one driver with a minor injury.

That accident caused a miles-long traffic backup in both directions from about 9:25 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics