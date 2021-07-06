Crash closes all lanes of I-39/90 near Janesville for 2nd day in a row

All lanes of Interstate 39/90 near Janesville were blocked Tuesday afternoon because of a crash, the second major crash on the interstate in two days.

The crash happened 1:40 p.m. at Mt. Zion Avenue, and closed both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-39/90 for a little less than two hours, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. No information on injuries has been released.

By 3:30 p.m., the department reopened some northbound lanes, but all southbound lanes were still closed. Traffic was being rerouted to Highway 14.

The Janesville Police Department said at 3:40 p.m. that it expects the reroute to last another four to six hours. Police are investigating the crash.

The previous major crash, also near Janesville, happened less than 30 hours prior when a multi-vehicle crash resulted in a semi-truck engulfed in flames and one driver with a minor injury.

That accident caused a miles-long traffic backup in both directions from about 9:25 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

