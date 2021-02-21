Crash closes 2 lanes of Beltline briefly during snowstorm

Two eastbound lanes of the Beltline in Madison were closed for about 20 minutes Sunday evening because of a crash at Seminole Highway during a snowstorm.

No one was injured in the accident, the Dane County 911 Center said.

The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. and the two left lanes were reopened just after 7:05 p.m., the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident.

The National Weather Service has warned drivers to use caution on the roads as a wet, slushy snowfall brings slippery conditions to the Madison area.

