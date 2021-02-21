Crash closes 2 lanes of Beltline briefly during snowstorm

Traffic along the Beltline in Madison in 2016.
MICHELLE STOCKER, CAPITAL TIMES ARCHIVES
Two eastbound lanes of the Beltline in Madison were closed for about 20 minutes Sunday evening because of a crash at Seminole Highway during a snowstorm.
No one was injured in the accident, the Dane County 911 Center said.
The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. and the two left lanes were reopened just after 7:05 p.m., the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident.
Photos: Recalling Madison's snowiest-ever winter in 2007-08
Photos: Recalling Madison's snowiest-ever winter in 2007-08
First major storm, Dec. 1, 2007
At right, traffic on the Beltline was light and slow moving Dec. 1, 2007, during the first major storm of the season. A 37-year-old Madison man was killed in a weather-related crash on Interstate 90-94, and there were a handful of other serious wrecks on local Interstates, as well. Counties in southern Wisconsin reported several cars sliding off icy roads.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Traffic problems, Dec. 1, 2007
Traffic slowly making its way down Pennsylvania Avenue on Madison's East side Dec. 1, 2007, after a snowstorm, causing traffic problems.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Plow at work, Dec. 1, 2007
A snowplow works on East Johnson Street in Madison on Dec. 1, 2007, after a snowfall, causing traffic problems.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Breaking up snow, Dec. 3, 2007
UW-Madison junior Jeffrey Batterman uses the claw of a hammer to break up frozen snow to clear a path for a friend's car on St. James Court in Madison on Dec. 3, 2007. Someone produced the hammer when a shovel failed to make a dent in the snow, which was hardened by freezing rain and cold.
CRAIG SCHREINER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Spreading salt, Dec. 3, 2007
Patricia Jameson salts the sidewalk in front of her home on Randall Avenue in Madison on Dec. 3, 2007. Ice and mounds of frozen snow continue to make conditions difficult for getting around.
CRAIG SCHREINER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Icy cycling, Dec. 3, 2007
A cyclist negotiates an ice-covered street in the aftermath of the weekend snow and ice storm Dec. 3, 2007 on a side street off of Regent Street in Madison.
CRAIG SCHREINER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Buried cars, Dec. 5, 2007
Snow plows clearing the season's second snowfall Dec. 5, 2007, buried these cars parked on West Washington Avenue.
JOSEPH W. JACKSON III, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Enthused about snow, Dec. 5, 2007
These models in a larger-than-life window display on Madison's State Street, pictured Dec. 5, 2007, appear about as excited as most residents about getting more snow.
JOHN MANIACI, STATE JOURNAL
Capitol snow, Dec. 11, 2007
The Capitol is covered with new snow as Mike Ohmen of the building and maintenance staff blows snow from the sidewalks in front of the north entrance in Madison on Dec. 11, 2007.
CRAIG SCHREINER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Snarling traffic, Dec. 11, 2007
Eastbound Beltline traffic between the Park Street and Rimrock Road exits was slow during a snowstorm Dec. 11, 2007.
LEAH L. JONES, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Snow and then tickets, Dec. 13, 2007
Three cars hold parking tickets for snow emergency violations in the 200 block of North Blount Street on Dec. 13, 2007, in Madison.
JOHN MANIACI, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Chopping technique, Dec. 13, 2007
Marcio Santos, 26, uses a chopping technique to try to get his car out of the snow on Blount Street on Dec. 13, 2007.
JOHN MANIACI, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Winter weather, Dec. 23, 2007
A woman walks down Frances Street in Madison during the latest round of winter weather Dec. 23, 2007.
LEAH L. JONES, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Elver Park slide, Dec. 25, 2007
Waunakee High School student Sue Low, 17, is a perfect fit for her saucer at Elver Park on Dec. 25, 2007, while sledders wait for their own uncontrolled thrill ride down Elver's snow-packed sledding hill.
LEAH JONES, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Snowy crash, Dec. 27, 2007
A tow truck arrives at the scene of a two-car crash Dec. 27, 2007, on Highway 19 near Broadway Drive in Sun Prairie. Light snow Wednesday night and Thursday morning coated roads and made for a slippery morning commute.
JOHN MANIACI, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Smiling through snow, Dec. 28, 2007
Maria Brennan, 3, licks snow from her face and laughs as her mother shovels snow at their home in Maple Bluff in Madison on Dec. 28, 2007.
CRAIG SCHREINER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Snow on Beltline, Dec. 28, 2007
Snow obscures the Beltline near Rimrock Road in Madison on Dec. 28, 2007.
CRAIG SCHREINER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Porch roof collapse, Dec. 30, 2007
This porch roof collapse at 2301 Hoard St., photographed Dec. 20, 2007, was blamed on the heavier-than-normal snow the Madison area has received this month.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
No summer here, Jan. 17, 2008
A summer sunset scene on a Wisconsin license plate looks a little out of place on a car buried in snow near University Avenue on Jan. 17, 2008, in Madison.
JOHN MANIACI, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Like the North Pole, Jan. 17, 2008
It only seems like the North Pole for Chick Lillis as she shovels her steps on Lowell Street on Jan. 17, 2008, in Madison.
JOHN MANIACI, STATE JOURNAL
Snow-tow, Jan. 18, 2008
With Beltline traffic in the background, Dan Anderson of Schmidt's Auto Towing steers a car onto a tow truck Jan. 18, 2008, after the car was driven off the Beltline, through a fence and down a hill, ending up near the Toys "R" Us parking lot at West Towne Mall in Madison. There were no injuries. The mishap was one of many weather-related traffic crashes that day.
JOHN MANIACI, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Beautiful scenery, Jan. 22, 2008
No skates are needed to slide over the snowy ice on Madison's Garner Park hockey rink, as 4-year-old Matt Cramer shows Jan. 22, 2008, by running in circles on the slippery surface. His mother, Joan, and brother Ben, 6, also enjoyed the rink while taking in the beautiful winter landscape beyond.
CRAIG SCHREINER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Cross-country skier, Jan. 23, 2008
Cross-country skier Paul Jost of Madison sails down Garrison Street after a trip through Olbrich Park on Jan. 23, 2008.
JOHN MANIACI, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Stranded on interstate, Feb. 6, 2008
Some 2,000 vehicles were stranded overnight on Interstate 39-90 south of Madison after a blizzard struck Feb. 6, 2008. The State Patrol came under withering criticism for not closing the highway after problems first arose.
Joseph W. Jackson III, State Journal
Cow in a blizzard, Feb. 6, 2008
A cow along Lincoln Road in the town of Oregon Wednesday seems unfazed by blizzard-like conditions and the layer to snow on its fur Feb. 6, 2008.
JOSEPH W. JACKSON III, State Journal
Crossing Parmenter, Feb. 6, 2008
A man jogs across Parmenter Street in Middleton on Feb. 6, 2008. Normally filled with traffic in early morning, the street was nearly bare in the blizzard sweeping through the area.
CRAIG SCHREINER, STATE JOURNAL
Snowy freight train, Feb. 6, 2008
A slow freight train rolls through blizzard conditions in downtown Stoughton in Feb. 6, 2008, when 18 inches fell on the area.
HENRY A.KOSHOLLEK, CAPITAL TIMES
No respite from snow, Feb. 6, 2008
High winds off Lake Mendota made the walk across Park Street on the UW-Madison campus a cold one Feb. 6, 2008. Then there was the snow, of course. It closed schools, snarled traffic and strained the backs of countless shovelers.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Vehicles slide off road, Feb. 6, 2008
An ambulance responds to three vehicles that slid off Highway 14 in Fitchburg just north of Oregon on Feb. 6, 2008.
JOSEPH W. JACKSON III, State Journal
Traversing Park Street, Feb. 6, 2008
Pedestrians make their way across Park Street on the UW-Madison campus Feb. 6, 2008, amid a winter storm that dropped more than a foot of snow.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Going to work, Feb. 6, 2008
Chris Kraemer, a registered nurse with Care Wisconsin, scrapes snow and ice from her vehicle before setting out to make three home visits to senior citizens Feb, 6, 2008.
CRAIG SCHREINER, STATE JOURNAL
Blowing out, Feb. 7, 2008
Jose Garzon, of Glacier Landscaping, was busy with his snowblower Feb. 7, 2008, in a driveway in Oregon, a day after 13.4 inches of snow fell in one of the biggest snowfalls ever in the Madison area.
CRAIG SCHREINER, STATE JOURNAL
