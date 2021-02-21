 Skip to main content
Crash closes 2 lanes of Beltline briefly during snowstorm
Beltline traffic in snow

Traffic along the Beltline in Madison in 2016. 

 MICHELLE STOCKER, CAPITAL TIMES ARCHIVES

Two eastbound lanes of the Beltline in Madison were closed for about 20 minutes Sunday evening because of a crash at Seminole Highway during a snowstorm.

No one was injured in the accident, the Dane County 911 Center said.  

The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. and the two left lanes were reopened just after 7:05 p.m., the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said. 

The Dane County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident. 

The National Weather Service has warned drivers to use caution on the roads as a wet, slushy snowfall brings slippery conditions to the Madison area. 

