Cow struck and killed by milk truck in Grant County, authorities say

A cow died after being hit by a milk truck in Grant County Monday evening, authorities said.
The collision took place on Highway E around 6:41 p.m. Monday in Livingston, a village 15 minutes north of Platteville, Sheriff Nathan Dreckman said in a statement.
The driver of the truck, William Liddicoat, 52, of Mineral Point was uninjured after hitting the cow in the road, Dreckman said. The owner of the cow was identified as Bob Vosberg, 66, of Platteville
The truck had minor damage though Liddicoat drove it from the scene.