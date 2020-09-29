COVID-19 outbreak at Kettle Moraine prison tops 260 active cases, Wisconsin DOC says

With the help of the National Guard, DOC conducted mass testing Wednesday, with some results still pending, Beard said.

“Given the high number of positive cases returned and more still outstanding from the National Guard testing last week, and the fact they are spread among the housing units, the decision was made to quarantine all,” Beard said.

Meals are being delivered to inmates’ rooms, extra cleaning has been implemented, and phones and showers are used on a rotating basis, Beard said.

“Kettle Moraine does not have bathrooms in individual cells, so staff also is making sure to limit the number in shared bathrooms at once to maximize social distancing,” Beard said.

The prison is streaming movies to provide entertainment for prisoners while their movement is restricted, Beard said.

The outbreak was discovered after some prisoners started experiencing symptoms in mid-September, Beard said. Kettle Moraine started doing limited testing and discovered an increasing number of positive cases, prompting them to call in the National Guard.