COVID-19 outbreak at Kettle Moraine prison tops 260 active cases, Wisconsin DOC says

A COVID-19 outbreak at Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution has exceeded 260 active cases, on top of another hundred inmates who have recovered from the contagious virus, according to Wisconsin Department of Corrections data released Monday.
The medium-security prison in Glenbeulah, between Fond du Lac and Sheboygan, had 267 active cases, DOC’s data dashboard said. Another 101 inmates tested positive but have recovered, and an additional three tested positive but were released, according to DOC.
That makes Kettle Moraine the Wisconsin prison with the highest number of COVID-19 cases among inmates — a total of 371 — since the pandemic began in March. The institution also has the highest number of active cases.
All of the inmates who are actively infected with COVID-19 are being isolated. Those with symptoms are being medically cared for and those without are being monitored and will be treated as needed, DOC spokesman John Beard said. Many of those with active cases do not have symptoms, Beard said.
As of Monday, 36 DOC employees at Kettle Moraine had tested positive — including under 20 with active cases, who have been directed to self-quarantine at home.
In response to the outbreak, the entire inmate population is being quarantined, Beard said. As of Friday, Kettle Moraine had 1,108 prisoners.
With the help of the National Guard, DOC conducted mass testing Wednesday, with some results still pending, Beard said.
“Given the high number of positive cases returned and more still outstanding from the National Guard testing last week, and the fact they are spread among the housing units, the decision was made to quarantine all,” Beard said.
Meals are being delivered to inmates’ rooms, extra cleaning has been implemented, and phones and showers are used on a rotating basis, Beard said.
“Kettle Moraine does not have bathrooms in individual cells, so staff also is making sure to limit the number in shared bathrooms at once to maximize social distancing,” Beard said.
The prison is streaming movies to provide entertainment for prisoners while their movement is restricted, Beard said.
The outbreak was discovered after some prisoners started experiencing symptoms in mid-September, Beard said. Kettle Moraine started doing limited testing and discovered an increasing number of positive cases, prompting them to call in the National Guard.
On Sept. 17, the prison had 77 active positive cases. Many of those inmates have already recovered. The 250 cases discovered on Monday were in addition to the initial burst of cases in mid-September. Beard said he couldn’t say whether it was one prolonged outbreak or two separate ones.
“I cannot speculate on whether they are separate or related,” Beard said of the infection clusters.
Other outbreaks
The infections at Kettle Moraine are the latest in a string of outbreaks at several Wisconsin prisons in recent months.
According to DOC’s data dashboard:
- Green Bay Correctional Institution has had a total of 304 positive cases among inmates, with 250 of those active on Aug. 24. Most prisoners have since recovered.
As of Monday, 291 of the Green Bay inmates had recovered from COVID-19, four had been released from prison and nine were still actively fighting the virus.
- Dodge Correctional Institution also had a recent outbreak, with a peak of 89 active positive cases on Sept. 9. As of Monday, the maximum-security prison had had a total of 170 positive cases since the start of the pandemic, 134 of which were from inmates who had recovered and 36 of which were still active.
- A recent outbreak at Racine Correctional Institution/Sturtevant Transitional Facility peaked on Sept. 8 at 68 positive cases among inmates. The facility has seen a total of 116 positive cases, with 108 prisoners recovered, seven actively fighting the virus and one released from prison, as of Monday.
- On Aug. 31, New Lisbon Correctional Institution had 44 active cases. As of Monday, the prison had seen a total of 58 positive cases, four of which were active. The rest of the inmates had recovered.
- The first major outbreak was reported at Waupun Correctional Institution in May and early June, when COVID-19 cases among prisoners reached 228 infections. All of those inmates have since recovered from the virus.
Others with active positive cases as of Monday included Gordon Correctional Center with 33 active cases and Oshkosh Correctional Institution with 17 positive cases.
Smaller outbreaks have occurred at Felmers O. Chaney Correctional Center, the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility and the Milwaukee Women’s Correctional Center, which have each had about 20 cases.
Nine other facilities have had five cases or fewer, and the other 17 DOC institutions have had zero positive cases reported.
<&rdpStrong>COVID-19 in photos: How Wisconsin is managing the pandemic</&rdpStrong>
Bus Shields
UWClasses
Virtual Learning
UW Opening Covid
UW Move In
UWClasses
UWClasses
UWClasses
UWClasses
Trucks Feature
Playtech
Covid Dental
DaytoRemember
VilasZoo
RoshHashanah
Requiring masks
In-person absentee voting begins
Middleton High drive-up graduation
Anti-mask protest
Making COVID-19 masks
Shortage of coins
Goodman Pool
Goodman Pool
YMCA summer camp
100,000 masks
Contact tracing
Doctor talking to patient
Outdoor class at Pinnacle
Punching bag
Starlite 14 drive-in theater
Starlite 14 drive-in theater
Masks to be required
News conference on masks
Covid cleaning
Bar closings
Homeless camps
Homeless camps
Testing
Testing
Virus testing
Henry Vilas Zoo reopens
Union Terrace reopening
A Day to Remember
West High grads
Pool openings
Grads on the Yahara
Fifth-grade graduation
Tribes battling steep losses
COVID-19 openings
Picking up belongings
Downtown Businesses
Covid transportation
Church capacities
Church capacities
Prepping for reopening
Warner Park - screening
Outdoor Dining East Main
Spacing out customers
Getting a tattoo
Memorial Day ceremony
Memorial Day weekend
Tom Diehl, Tommy Bartlett Show not opening 2020, State Journal photo
Salons Opening
Fitness openings
Duck Pond Drive-In
Memorial Union crowd
Child care at YMCA
Bikers on Arboretum Drive
Brittingham Boats
Restaurant open
COVID-19 businesses reopen
Restaurant, bars reopen
Dentist with patient
Dane County institutes order
Carry-out food
Small retailers reopening
Shoe store reopening
COVID 19 testing site
COVID 19 testing site
UW-Madison virtual graduation
Monona Library Curbside
COVID-19 meat
Homeless in parks
UW Commencement
River Food Pantry
Dane County tourism
"Outside Looking In: A Drive-Thru Exhibition"
COVID-19 Menards
Covid Assembly Hearing
UW furloughs
Stay safe, Badgers
Celebrating 103 - From a distance
COVID-19 protest
COVID-19 candle installation
COVID-19 candle installation
A fishing opener amid COVID-19
COVID-19 UW-Madison students
Covid Public Employees
Act of Appreciation
Brazelton with video screen
Saris stays busy
Absentee ballots
UW Covid Testing
Covid State Parks
Easter baskets
As social distancing progressed into an official order to stay in our homes, Madison has started to look more like an empty shell rather than …
Election Day with COVID-19
COVID-19 Journaling Project
Election Day protest
Election Day with COVID-19
Honoring Essential Workers
Metro Transit Butler
Election set for Tuesday
Robots
Nolan family
Stressed over closure
Amy Shircel, former COVID-19 patient
COVID-19 retail
Playground closed
Little Library closed
Entryway
Face shields
Carwash
Rent strike
Election COVID-19
Precious Cargo
Chad Backes
Lori and Chris Robson
Tourism
Tourism
City Church live stream
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
Traffic changes
John Hicks getting a meal
Rachel putting food in cooler
Mock Senate
COVID-19 Ventilators 1
Covid Golf Courses 1
Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close
Tony Evers to order businesses to shut down to battle COVID-19
COVID-19-Bars and Restaurants
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Covid State Street
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
Barber Sherman Plaza
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Stocking bags
Madison school meals
Hawk's Bar & Grill
State Street -- Coronavirus
Speaking to changes
Jenifer Street Market
COVID-19 coronavirus UW-Madison campus dorm move-out
School closure news conference
Coronavirus cleaning at UW
UW Spring Break
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
Evers news conference
UW Covid-19
COVID-19 News conference
Safdar, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.