COVID-19 outbreak at Green Bay prison rises to 185 cases, DOC says

As mass testing continues, the number of positive COVID-19 cases at Green Bay Correctional Institution has more than tripled since Tuesday, bringing the total number of inmates infected up to 185 as of Friday.

With the help of the National Guard, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections started testing every prisoner and staff member in Green Bay Correctional on Tuesday, after an outbreak of nearly 60 coronavirus cases was discovered through testing individuals who had symptoms or were exposed to a symptomatic person.

As of Friday, results were still pending on roughly 500 coronavirus tests, DOC spokesman John Beard said. Of the completed tests so far, 200 have come back negative.

Green Bay Correctional had a total population of 1,008 inmates as of Aug. 14, according to DOC data.

All of the prisoners who test positive are isolated and medically cared for, DOC said Wednesday. Anyone who was exposed is being quarantined.

The 185 inmates who tested positive were actively fighting COVID-19 as of Friday. Beard said he did not have information on how many were asymptomatic.

The only other major outbreak DOC has reported in a Wisconsin prison was at Waupun Correctional Institution in May and early June, when COVID-19 cases among prisoners reached 228 infections. All of those inmates have since recovered from the virus.

