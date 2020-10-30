COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Wisconsin prison system; nearly 1,200 active cases

COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise in Wisconsin prisons, with several major outbreaks and nearly 1,200 active cases among inmates across the system Thursday.

Four prisons had active outbreaks of more than 100 COVID-19 cases each as of Thursday, according to the the state Department of Corrections’ data dashboard. Seven more prisons had dozens of cases.

Also Thursday, DOC reported a total of 1,173 active COVID-19 cases among inmates across the entire state prison system. An additional 1,382 prisoners were in isolation and 3,858 were in quarantine.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 4,050 Wisconsin prisoners have become infected with COVID-19. On Monday, that number was 3,764 prisoners.

The largest active outbreak was at Waupun Correctional Institution, which had 403 active cases among inmates. Other prisons with large outbreaks Thursday were Jackson Correctional Institution with 150, Stanley Correctional Institution with 120 and Green Bay Correctional Institution with 101.

The outbreaks at Waupun and Jackson were reported by DOC Monday, but more inmates have been reported as testing positive since then. The active case counts at Stanley and Green Bay exceeded 100 for the first time Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}