 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Wisconsin prison system; nearly 1,200 active cases
0 comments
topical alert top story
COVID-19 | PRISONS

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Wisconsin prison system; nearly 1,200 active cases

{{featured_button_text}}
Waupun

Waupun Correctional Institution, a maximum-security prison, was established in 1851. 

 BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise in Wisconsin prisons, with several major outbreaks and nearly 1,200 active cases among inmates across the system Thursday.

Four prisons had active outbreaks of more than 100 COVID-19 cases each as of Thursday, according to the the state Department of Corrections’ data dashboard. Seven more prisons had dozens of cases.

Also Thursday, DOC reported a total of 1,173 active COVID-19 cases among inmates across the entire state prison system. An additional 1,382 prisoners were in isolation and 3,858 were in quarantine.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 4,050 Wisconsin prisoners have become infected with COVID-19. On Monday, that number was 3,764 prisoners.

The largest active outbreak was at Waupun Correctional Institution, which had 403 active cases among inmates. Other prisons with large outbreaks Thursday were Jackson Correctional Institution with 150, Stanley Correctional Institution with 120 and Green Bay Correctional Institution with 101.

The outbreaks at Waupun and Jackson were reported by DOC Monday, but more inmates have been reported as testing positive since then. The active case counts at Stanley and Green Bay exceeded 100 for the first time Thursday.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Prisons with smaller outbreaks included Redgranite Correctional Institution with 75 active COVID-19 cases among inmates, Racine Correctional Institution/Sturtevant Transitional Facility with 67, Winnebago Correctional Center with 64, New Lisbon Correctional Institution with 43, Oshkosh Correctional with 39, Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution with 35 and Dodge Correctional with 25.

Many of those with smaller outbreaks are coming down in cases from huge outbreaks in recent months. The largest COVID-19 outbreak in a prison so far was at Kettle Moraine, which has seen a total of 872 cases since March.

DOC’s policy is for infected prisoners to be isolated and medically cared for, and exposed inmates to be quarantined.

The State Journal has confirmed four COVID-19-related deaths among Wisconsin prisoners.

COVID-19 in photos: How Wisconsin is managing the pandemic

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics