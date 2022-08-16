Court: Madison's mask enforcement didn't violate coffee shop's right to free speech

A federal appeals court affirmed Tuesday that the city of Madison did not violate the free speech rights of a former Middleton and Madison coffee shop when it cited the business for violating local public health orders after the shop briefly posted a sign saying “this is a mask free zone.”

Even though Helbachs Cafe saw protests at the store, took flak on social media and was the subject of news coverage in the wake of the city’s actions to enforce a then-existing COVID-19 mask mandate, those “actions were not part of a larger pattern or practice of retaliation,” the court ruled.

Helbachs’ attorney Brent Eisberner said he’d need to speak to his clients about whether to appeal the court’s decision, but said such further legal action would “probably not” happen. The shop had locations on Parmenter Street in Middleton and on D’Onofrio Drive in Madison. It has since closed and attempts to reach someone with the company were not successful.

Helbachs sued the city, Dane County and three of their employees after the business was cited for refusing to comply with an emergency public health order issued in July 2020 requiring that masks be worn inside businesses and that a sign be posted telling customers that masks were required.

Casey Helbach, who managed the Middleton café, briefly put up a sign on its door that month telling customers, “This is a mask free zone. Please remove mask before entering.” Although the sign was up for only about 30 minutes, a photo of it hit social media, and Public Health Madison and Dane County began receiving complaints about the café’s lack of compliance.

One patron complained to Public Health that she had been asked to remove her mask while in the café. Based on that complaint and others, the café was issued a citation. The café would receive several other citations for continued noncompliance.

Finally, Public Health ordered Helbachs to comply with the emergency order and sign a requirement or risk revocation of its license. After receiving that notice, Helbachs sued in Dane County Circuit Court on Aug. 10, 2020. The suit was moved to federal court two days later.

The citations against Helbachs were later dismissed and Public Health did not try to revoke its license.

Madison city attorney Mike Haas said Monday was the first he’d seen the decision and the city had no immediate comment.