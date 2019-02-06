...FREEZING RAIN WITH A WINTRY MIX TONIGHT AND THURSDAY...
.ANOTHER ROUND OF FREEZING RAIN, SLEET, AND SNOW WILL SPREAD INTO
SOUTHERN WISCONSIN TONIGHT AND EXIT THE REGION THURSDAY EVENING.
HIGHEST ICE AND SNOW ACCUMULATIONS ARE EXPECTED ALONG AND NORTH
OF A LINE FROM MONROE TO MADISON TO FOND DU LAC.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY.
TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES AND ICE
ACCUMULATIONS OF TWO TENTHS TO THREE TENTHS OF AN INCH EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST
WISCONSIN.
* WHEN...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
CST THURSDAY.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...POWER OUTAGES AND TREE DAMAGE ARE POSSIBLE
DUE TO THE ICE. TRAVEL COULD BE NEARLY IMPOSSIBLE. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE THURSDAY MORNING AND EVENING
COMMUTES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR
FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY
ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
The man charged with kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents is scheduled to appear in a northwestern Wisconsin courtroom late Wednesday morning.
Jake T. Patterson, 21, remains jailed in Barron County in lieu of $5 million bail on two counts of first-degree murder, and charges of kidnapping and armed burglary after allegedly targeting the Closs family home just outside the city of Barron in mid-October.
Patterson is accused of holding Jayme captive for nearly three months in his family's cabin an hour's drive north of the Closs home until Jan. 10, when she escaped and quickly was helped to safety by a woman walking her dog. Patterson was soon apprehended by law enforcement as he drove in the area, apparently looking for the girl, authorities have said.
Wednesday's hearing, scheduled to start at 11 a.m., is listed on the court calendar as a preliminary hearing, where prosecutors will attempt to establish grounds for a trial. Patterson, who is expected to be in the courtroom during the hearing, has yet to enter a plea to the charges. The criminal complaint filed against him says he confessed to the killings and kidnapping under questioning by a Barron County sheriff's detective.
According to the complaint, Patterson shot Denise, 46, and James Closs, 56, at their home in the early morning hours of Oct. 15, grabbed Jayme from the residence and held her captive at the cabin outside Gordon in southern Douglas County.
Prosecutors from Douglas County initially said they were considering additional charges against Patterson for any crimes he may have committed there. Late last month, however, they announced no further charges would be filed for now, possibly out of concern for Jayme's privacy in light of the high-profile nature of the case. Jayme's name and photo appeared on many media platforms around the world as part of the massive search for her.
Additional charges may not be needed. The two counts of first-degree intentional homicide that Patterson faces each call for a sentence of life in prison. The kidnapping and armed burglary charges call for 40 years and up to 15 years in prison, respectively.
