Court finds Madison man charged with shooting sister to death is competent, orders case to resume

Nearly a year after he was charged with killing his sister on Christmas Eve, a Madison man was found competent to assist his lawyers in proceedings against him, and his case was set for a preliminary hearing next week.

Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn ruled Monday that Joseph G. Green, 58, who is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, understands the proceedings against him as a doctor stated in a report. Green and his lawyers did not contest the report.

She also ordered that Green continue to take the medication he's been taking so that he remains competent. She said she does not want him to stop taking the medication or "we'll be right back where we started."

Green's lawyers, state assistant public defenders Colleen Taylor and Laura Breun, may continue to dispute whether state law allows Bailey-Rihn to order involuntary medication, but Bailey-Rihn said, "If I'm wrong, I'm sure I'll find out about it."

Assistant District Attorney Dan Hess said he believes Bailey-Rihn is entitled to issue the order. A preliminary hearing, often held within 10 days of a defendant's initial appearance, is set for Monday morning. That's when Bailey-Rihn would rule whether there is enough evidence to order Green to stand trial, after hearing a very small sampling of the evidence.