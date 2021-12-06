Court document: Man argued with grandmother about mental health before fatal car door strike

According to the affidavit:

Police were called to 7704 Terrace Avenue where Susan Wilke was found in the parking lot bleeding from her head and her mouth. Her grandson, Thomas Wilke, told police he and his grandmother had been arguing inside a business at that address about whether he should see a doctor for his anxiety and bipolar disorder.

Wilke told police he pushed papers from a desk out of frustration, then went to his car to leave. He said his grandmother followed him outside and continued to argue about Wilke seeing a doctor. He said she was standing at the driver's side of the car, and the driver's door was still open. Wilke said he put the car in gear but did not realize it was in reverse. He said he accelerated, causing the car to go in reverse, striking his grandmother with the door.

She was knocked to the ground and hit her head, Wilke told police. The car hit a parking sign and stopped.

A witness from an adjoining business, however, said he saw Thomas Wilke get into his car and Susan Wilke come out after him. Thomas then opened the driver's door and knocked Susan Wilke back, the man said. He said he went inside to tell his co-workers and when he returned Susan Wilke was on the ground.