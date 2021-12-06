Court document: Man argued with grandmother about mental health before fatal car door strike

A 27-year-old man is accused of killing his 77-year-old grandmother with a car door in Middleton last week after they argued about whether he should see a doctor about his mental health issues, according to a court document.
Thomas J. Wilke II, of Middleton, was ordered held on $10,000 bail during a video appearance Monday in Dane County Circuit Court and was ordered not to have any contact with family members of his grandmother, identified in a probable cause affidavit and by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office as Susan K. Wilke, of Middleton.
Prosecutors have not yet charged Wilke while an investigation continues, but they expect to have a criminal complaint prepared by Wednesday, Assistant District Attorney Awais Khaleel said in court.
Khaleel said family members are preparing for Susan Wilke's funeral and do not want Thomas Wilke to be there. He said the evidence is strong that he is responsible for his grandmother's death.
Public defender Diana Van Rybroek, appearing for Wilke, said he called 911 and stayed to talk to police and paramedics rather than flee, showing he is a good bet to return to court if granted a signature bond.
Wilke is being held on a tentative charge of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.
According to the affidavit:
Police were called to 7704 Terrace Avenue where Susan Wilke was found in the parking lot bleeding from her head and her mouth. Her grandson, Thomas Wilke, told police he and his grandmother had been arguing inside a business at that address about whether he should see a doctor for his anxiety and bipolar disorder.
Wilke told police he pushed papers from a desk out of frustration, then went to his car to leave. He said his grandmother followed him outside and continued to argue about Wilke seeing a doctor. He said she was standing at the driver's side of the car, and the driver's door was still open. Wilke said he put the car in gear but did not realize it was in reverse. He said he accelerated, causing the car to go in reverse, striking his grandmother with the door.
She was knocked to the ground and hit her head, Wilke told police. The car hit a parking sign and stopped.
A witness from an adjoining business, however, said he saw Thomas Wilke get into his car and Susan Wilke come out after him. Thomas then opened the driver's door and knocked Susan Wilke back, the man said. He said he went inside to tell his co-workers and when he returned Susan Wilke was on the ground.
Susan Wilke was taken to UW Hospital and died there. Police said she had a large injury to the back of her head.
Police searched the business where Susan Wilke had been working at the time. According to state business records, she was the registered agent for Landscape Partners Inc., located at the Terrace Avenue address.
Looking around the office, police saw papers scattered on the floor near Susan Wilke's desk and other indications of a disturbance. People in an adjoining business also told police they heard yelling coming from next door, along with a loud thud as though something had been thrown.