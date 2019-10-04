A Dane County judge has ordered that for now, the owners of Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream can re-open the Atwood Avenue location that they said they were locked out of by their new landlord.
At a hearing Friday that followed the filing of a lawsuit Thursday by the Chocolate Shoppe and its CEO, David Deadman, Dane County Circuit Judge Peter Anderson ordered the new owner of the building at 2302 Atwood Ave. to turn over the keys to the building so that the Chocolate Shoppe can have access to it.
"We’re happy to report that we have been granted approval to return to our Atwood shoppe and reopen for business," Chocolate Shoppe said Friday afternoon on its Facebook page. "Things are still up in the air, but we’re excited to say we’ll be back up and running sometime tomorrow afternoon!"
Another hearing in the matter, concerning a temporary injunction, will be held Wednesday before Anderson.
Under the temporary restraining order Anderson issued Friday the new landlord, D Port Properties, is also barred from entering the building without at least 24 hours notice and may not sell ice cream or run an ice cream store from the building.
Chocolate Shoppe, which has sold ice cream at the location for six years, said that on Wednesday morning that the new owners had changed the locks on the Atwood building, locking them out with their equipment and products inside.
In a lawsuit filed Thursday, the ice cream maker said D Port Properties violated a lease that Deadman had with the building's previous owners. D Port co-owner Casey Davenport countered that Chocolate Shoppe had been told that its lease, which he said was poorly written, ended on Sept. 30.
The temporary restraining order and temporary injunction are intended to maintain the status quo until the lawsuit is decided.