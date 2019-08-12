Two townhouses were hit and a couple walking their dog escaped injury when numerous shots were fired from one car at a man in another car Sunday night on the North Side, Madison police reported.
The incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the 200 block of East Bluff when a dark-colored sedan rolled up and came to a stop, and at least one person inside the car began firing multiple rounds at a silver car that had also just pulled into the area, police said in a news release.
The husband told his wife to get down and ended up tackling her to the ground, and they and their dog escaped injury.
An 18-year-old Madison man inside the targeted car was not wounded, even though the car was hit multiple times by bullets, police reported.
Officers reported recovering 18 shell casings from the street.
A resident of a nearby townhouse later called police after finding a bullet had penetrated her home, and officers did a further canvas and found three bullets had also struck a second townhouse, but there were no reported injuries, the release states.
Detectives believe the man in the silver car was specifically targeted, but have yet to determine why.
[Note: The original police news release had the wrong street name and this story has been corrected with the right street name.]
