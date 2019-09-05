A couple’s argument at a Near East Side park on Wednesday night was interrupted when a stranger stabbed the man, Madison police reported.
The man and woman in their 20s were arguing — nothing physical took place between them — at the park in the 1000 block of Williamson Street shortly after 7:15 p.m. Wednesday when "out of nowhere" a man stabbed the man who was arguing in the back and left without saying a word, Madison police public information officer Joel Despain said.
The weapon was a 3-inch folding knife, Sgt. Stuart Moeser said in a statement.
The man who was stabbed was taken to a local hospital where he received three stitches, Despain said.
The couple described the suspect as "looking like Santa Claus" and officers located Barry M. Budris, 63, of Columbus, nearby and arrested him on a tentative charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, Despain said.
Budris had a cut on his finger, had a bottle with him and smelled of intoxicants, Despain said, adding that a blood draw was done on Budris.