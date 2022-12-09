 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Couple returns to Near West Side home to find it ransacked, Madison police say

Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

A couple returned to their Near West Side home on Thursday night to find it ransacked, Madison police reported.

Officers were dispatched to the home in the 2300 block of Commonwealth Avenue around 7:30 p.m. after the couple returned home to find their back door kicked in and every room ransacked, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

People are also reading…

Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021

From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Brittney Griner on way back to US after prisoner swap

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics