Couple returns home to find burglar sleeping on couch of their East Side home, Madison police say

A couple found a burglar sleeping on the couch when they returned to their East Side home on Saturday afternoon, Madison police reported.

The couple called police to their home in the 3000 block of Darbo Drive about 2 p.m. Saturday, telling officers the burglar "made a mess" of their home, took a shower and was wearing clothing that belonged to them, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers ordered the suspect, Garrick P. Kautz, 29, out of the home with no issue, and arrested him on tentative charges of burglary and misdemeanor bail jumping, Fryer said in a statement.

Several items, including AirPods and cellphone charging bricks, were found in clothing belonging to Kautz, Fryer said.

