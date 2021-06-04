 Skip to main content
Couple arrested for using illegal drugs with infant child in vehicle, Vernon County authorities say
A couple was arrested Wednesday afternoon for using illegal drugs with their infant son in their vehicle, Vernon County authorities reported.

The incident began when La Crosse police passed on information to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office that people in a vehicle were using illegal drugs with an 11-month-old child in the vehicle, Lt. Jason Crume said in a report.

The vehicle description included the license plate number and at 3:52 p.m., Vernon County deputies located the vehicle driving north on Highway 27 just south of the Monroe County line near Cashton, Crume said.

During the investigation, drugs and drug paraphernalia were located in the car, and the couple from rural Cashton was arrested and their infant son was taken into protective custody by Vernon County Human Services, Crume said.

Driver Jordan R. Olson, 30, was tentatively charged with recklessly endangering safety, third offense OWl with a minor child in the vehicle and bail jumping, and passenger Destiny D. Stussy, 25, was tentatively charged with recklessly endangering safety and first offense OWI with a minor child in the vehicle, Crume said.

Olson was held on $3,000 cash bond, and Stussy was released on Thursday on a $1,000 signature bond, pending a July 6 court appearance, Crume said.

