A man and woman from Friendship were arrested after overdosing with their 2-year-old daughter in a car Monday afternoon in the town of Vienna, authorities reported.
A passerby called 911 about 1:15 p.m. Monday when he saw a couple slumped over inside their running vehicle in the parking lot of a restaurant on Highway V, with its brake lights on and a small child in the backseat, Dane County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Elise Schaffer said in statement.
Arriving deputies found the couple being treated by EMS. After interviews and field sobriety tests, they were arrested, Schaffer said.
Kenneth J. Akkerman, 24, faces a tentative charge of possession of heroin, and Amber R. Akkerman, 26, faces a tentative charge of possession of heroin and OWI with a child under the age of 16.
The child was turned over to Adams County Child Protective Services, Schaffer said.