County committee presses ahead with extra $23M for new Dane County Jail

Another $23 million could be spent on replacing the Dane County Jail after rising construction costs have pushed the project millions of dollars over budget.
A Dane County public safety committee voted 4-3 Tuesday night to move the $23 million budget amendment of the county's capital budget to a finance committee. The county has already allocated $148 million for a new jail, and county supervisors in favor of the amendment said that the extra spending will help get the long-discussed, long-awaited project closer to an actual groundbreaking.
"We do need to get this project over the hump," said Sup. Maureen McCarville, 22nd District, who chairs the committee. "It is the biggest project that we've ever done in Dane County and we owe it to our citizens to give it all the attention it deserves."
An independent research group hired by the county recommended last month that officials will either have to cut two floors from the proposed seven-story jail or increase funding due to rising costs.
Under the $148 million project, the major Downtown redevelopment would result in the closing of two of the county’s jail facilities — the 1950s-era jail in the City-County Building and the aging Ferris Huber Center — with a new seven-story tower set to be erected behind the county’s third jail facility in the Public Safety Building.
Speaking in support of the budget amendment Tuesday night, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett described the current jail as unsafe and inhumane, saying that conditions at the facility are opening up the county to legal liability.
To illustrate, Barrett pointed to 32 inmates in solitary confinement at the jail, many of them in solitary because the jail lacks medical beds and mental health facilities to properly care for them.
The jail's population is also rising even as it should be falling in the colder months, Barrett noted. As of Monday, 647 inmates were at the jail, which Barrett said defied a 20-year-trend and merits building a larger jail.
"This is what takes us forward," Barrett said of the budget change. "Every day that we sit without putting forth a plan to close the City-County Building and build our consolidation project, is endangering the lives of those that are within our care."
The JFA Institute, a criminal justice research group, recommended the county modify its design plans to be flexible so the county can more forward with a five-story tower, but add more floors if needed. Costs for the three options would be:
- $146.4 million for a five-story tower and Public Safety Building renovations with a total of 666 beds.
- $158.9 million for a six-story tower and Public Safety Building renovations with a total of 794 beds.
- $170.1 million for a seven-story tower and Public Safety Building renovations with a total of 922 beds.
The group said the county should authorize funding for a sixth floor of the jail if its population exceeded 600 by July 2022, a figure the jail has already passed.
Sup. Carousel Bayrd, Eighth District, who voted against the amendment, said judges and the City of Madison were implementing criminal justice reforms like writing more municipal tickets that could lower the jail's population over time.
"We're going to miss an opportunity if we don't acknowledge there are reductions and conversations to be had," Bayrd said. "Voting for this will not put a shovel in the ground, unfortunately."
Bayrd was joined in her dissenting vote by Sups. Richelle Andrae and Alex Joers.