Three men were arrested in Janesville Wednesday after allegedly using counterfeit $50 bills to pay for goods at at least two businesses in the city.
Elijah Robinson, 34, Marquis Harris, 18 and Janyah Dejareaux, 26, all from Chicago, were arrested at a Super 8 Hotel around 5 p.m., Janesville police said.
Robinson and Harris were tentatively charged with uttering (passing counterfeit money), attempted uttering and theft by deception, while Harris and Dejareaux were tentatively charged with possession of marijuana.
The incident started around 5 p.m. when police were called to Milio's at 2228 Humes Road because two males passed counterfeit $50 bills.
"The two suspects initially fled from the scene," said Lt. Mike Blaser. "The investigating officers were able to develop a suspect vehicle and located it at Jiffy Lube right next door."
The driver of the vehicle told police the suspects fled to the hotel, where they were located and taken into custody.
"To this point, there were two businesses that reported taking counterfeit bills," Blaser said. "We are still determining if there are other businesses in our area affected."
