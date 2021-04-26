Could new therapy technique save Wisconsin's maligned youth prisons?

‘A marathon’

Carr met with staff at Lincoln Hills in March to discuss safety issues and learn about DBT implementation. He said it’s “a marathon, not a sprint,” and success will be measured over time in whether incidents of violence “go down significantly.”

“That’s when I will say, ‘Hey, this is doing what it’s supposed to,‘” Carr said.

One thing that’s made hiring and retaining staff at Lincoln Hills difficult is the fact that there are real questions about whether or not the institution has a future. The state’s first deadline for its closure was Jan. 1, 2021. When Gov. Tony Evers and other leaders said the state wouldn’t meet that deadline, the Legislature extended the deadline to July of this year.

But even as the new deadline looms, no concrete plans exist to close the facility.

For advocates of youth criminal justice reform, the implementation of DBT or other changes at the facility simply don’t go far enough.

“I’m glad that now the staff are talking to the kids,” said Sharlen Moore, executive director of Milwaukee’s Urban Underground. “What the hell were they doing before? It just goes to show you that the practice of how these young people are supported was not healthy.”