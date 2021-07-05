Cottage Grove motorcyclist dies in crash in town of Columbus, authorities say

A 50-year-old motorcyclist from Cottage Grove died following a crash on Highway N near Bristol Road in the town of Columbus Sunday afternoon, authorities reported.
Emergency medical teams arrived on the scene near the intersection of Highway N and Bristol Road at around 3:15 p.m. to find a motorcycle on its side in a ditch. A bystander performed CPR on the motorcyclist until first responders arrived, Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said in a statement.
Life saving measures were performed by emergency medical staff but the operator was determined to be dead at the scene, Brandner said.
The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and alcohol may have been a factor, he said.
According to authorities, the the motorcycle was traveling through the corners on Highway N near the Dane and Columbia County line when the driver left the roadway and entered the ditch.
