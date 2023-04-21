A Cottage Grove man was arrested Thursday for his sixth intoxicated driving offense after taking an Uber ride back to the grocery store where he'd arrived in a vehicle and been sent back home in a earlier Uber ride, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Tim B. Hasey, 58, was stopped by a deputy at 11:20 a.m. after the incident near the Piggly Wiggly in Cottage Grove and later booked into the Dane County Jail. He also faces a bail-jumping charge and has an earlier, pending operating while intoxicated case, his fifth, in the county courts system.