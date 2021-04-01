Costly catalytic converter thefts continue in Madison area, police say

Costly thefts of catalytic converters continue in the area, with thieves often targeting Toyota Prius models, Madison police reported.

At about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Atwood Avenue, a resident woke up to loud sounds similar to mechanical tools being used, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report.

The resident saw a white SUV leave the area after discovering a catalytic converter missing from a Toyota Prius parked outside. The estimated value of the catalytic converter is $1,800, Grigg said.

A photo of the possible suspect vehicle is attached to this story.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau recommends that vehicle owners:

• Install a catalytic converter anti-theft device. These are available from various manufacturers and can provide a level of security from theft.

• Park fleet vehicles in an enclosed and secured area that is well lit, locked, and alarmed.