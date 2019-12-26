You are the owner of this article.
Coroner releases identity of Madison homicide victim
Coroner releases identity of Madison homicide victim

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim of a Christmas Eve murder as Sheila M. Green, 63, of Madison, and said she died from "homicidal firearm violence."

Madison police said Wednesday that a suspect in the case, Joseph G. Green, was booked in the Dane County Jail shortly after midnight Christmas Day on a tentative charge of first-degree intentional homicide.

Police say the homicide was reported at about 4:15 p.m. Christmas Eve in a residence in the 900 block of South Midvale Boulevard. Madison property records show a Sheila M. Green listed as the owner of a home at 937 S. Midvale.

Site of homicide

The incident is the fourth reported homicide in Madison this year and the second this month.

Marcus T. Hamilton, 20, was charged with the Dec. 14 shooting death of Gunnar T.G. Holum, 18, after a drug deal reportedly turned into a robbery on the Near West Side.

