Coroner identifies 18-year-old found dead in Rock River

An 18-year-old Beloit man who was found dead in the Rock River Monday morning was identified Tuesday by the Rock County coroner.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office said Jeremiah Young was the man recovered from the river near the Portland Avenue Bridge around 8 a.m. Monday.

An autopsy was completed by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office, but no information about the cause of death was released.

The Rock County office said there was "no suggestion of foul play."

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.