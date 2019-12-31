You are the owner of this article.
Coroner identifies 18-year-old found dead in Rock River

An 18-year-old Beloit man who was found dead in the Rock River Monday morning was identified Tuesday by the Rock County coroner. 

The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office said Jeremiah Young was the man recovered from the river near the Portland Avenue Bridge around 8 a.m. Monday. 

An autopsy was completed by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office, but no information about the cause of death was released. 

The Rock County office said there was "no suggestion of foul play."

