Coronavirus order suspends some Dane County court cases, mandates phone or video for others

For at least the next month, thanks to the new coronavirus, courts will operate a little differently in Dane County.

Under an order signed Thursday by Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn, judges will hold more hearings by telephone or video conference, or will postpone them entirely, to reduce the potential for exposure to the virus.

The order sets temporary guidelines for handling various types of cases that will be effective from March 16 to April 17, although some judges have already begun to reschedule some cases.

"This is really uncharted territory," Bailey-Rihn said. "A lot of thought has gone into these, balancing the functioning of the court with the safety of jurors, lawyers, litigants and others."

The temporary guidelines were created to reduce the number of people who have to come to the courthouse, reducing the chance of transmitting the virus.