Police were fired on in Monona early Tuesday morning when suspects in an SUV tried to elude arrest, part of a chaotic series of events involving two high-speed chases and two reportedly stolen vehicles.
Nobody was hurt, according to Monona police Lt. Sara Deuman, and police are still investigating.
Police were dispatched at about 1:45 a.m. to the Walmart Supercenter in Monona about two allegedly stolen SUVs. When they got there, they attempted to stop a black Ford SUV as it was leaving the parking lot, according to a Monona police report. The vehicle was suspected of being involved in an armed robbery and a reported instance of shots fired the day before.
The driver of the SUV accelerated toward two uniformed officers, almost hitting one officer, then got out of the parking area, with police and Dane County sheriff’s deputies in pursuit, the report said.
“Numerous area departments assisted with deploying spike strips in an attempt to safely end the pursuit,” the report said. “There was a successful deployment and the vehicle stopped.”
With the SUV disabled, the suspects fled on foot before another vehicle came into the area and picked them up.
A second chase ensued, with spike strips deployed again, stopping that vehicle.
The suspects from the first SUV fled once again, but two women in the pickup car were arrested: Ana Brindley, 20, of Sun Prairie, was tentatively charged with fleeing police, and Martinique Walker, 19, of Madison, was tentatively charged with resisting an officer.
While the chases were going on, other Monona and Madison officers continued to look for the second SUV reported stolen, and found it in the parking lot of a Speedway gas station a short distance from the Walmart.
“While attempting contact with the four suspects, they started to flee, and one of the suspects fired two shots at the officers,” the Monona report said. “No officers were struck or discharged a weapon.”
A perimeter was set up and a police dog was brought to the scene, where the suspects were last seen jumping a fence and running toward the Beltline.
Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain called the gunfire disturbing.
“The fact that shots have been fired while we investigate the rash of car thefts is highly disturbing, and raises the concern of officers answering the calls,” he said.
